Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Turkey’s Ceyhan to Romania

The first batch of 80,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil was shipped from the Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal in the direction of the Romania’s Constanta Port for its local refinery, the press service of the Samruk Kazyna National Wealth Fund reports. It should be noted that, according to the five-year agreement signed last year, up to 1.5 million tonnes of oil will be annually shipped along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route. Kazakhstan started shipping its oil in the Aktau-Baku direction in March. As of April 20, 86,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil were shipped from the Aktau port.