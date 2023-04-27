Development Bank of Kazakhstan signs agreements with Czech financial institutions

The Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) signed agreements with two Czech financial institutions, namely, the Czech state export insurance company and the Czech Export Bank. The first cooperation document is aimed at strengthening interaction between the two companies to promote trade and investment flows between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan. The document states that the DBK is ready to act as a borrower or guarantor in transactions between the countries totaling up to 150 million euros. The second document envisages the support for trade and other forms of economic cooperation both between the nations and enterprises and businesspeople by providing their programs and available financial instruments.