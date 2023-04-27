Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Iranian President

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of his official visit to Iran. During his speech, Smailov conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized that the development of bilateral relations continues to be a top priority on Kazakhstan’s agenda. The parties discussed the development of trade and economic, cross-border, and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of initiatives in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. It is noteworthy that the first session of the Kazakhstan-Iran Working Group on Agriculture will be held in Tehran this year to promote cooperation in the agricultural sector. In addition, it was decided to appoint a special trade representative of Kazakhstan in Iran to enhance bilateral trade relations.