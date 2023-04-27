AI Battle of IT startups held in Kazakh capital

The AI Battle of IT startups recently took place in Astana. The participants presented their innovative projects to experts and investors at Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups which organized the competition in partnership with Presight AI, a leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence. It bears noting that the contest is aimed at improving the quality of startup ideas, as well as scaling up businesses in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning. A total of over 50 entries were submitted for participation. As a result, 11 startups were selected for the final battle, where they presented their innovations to a panel of industry expert judges. Alaqan, Relive and ARA startups were recognized as the best in the three main categories, and received a prize fund of US$10,000, US$5,000 and US$3,000, respectively. It is worth mentioning that in January 2023, Astana Hub signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE-based Presight AI, under which the company will assist startup projects of technopark participants from Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Azerbaijan and Mongolia to enter the markets of the Middle East and Africa.