Kazakhstan ready to ramp up its exports to Iran by US$250 million

Kazakhstan is ready to increase its exports to Iran on 75 commodity items worth about US$250 million, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated during negotiations with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. The trade turnover between the two countries grew by 20 percent last year, reaching a total of US$528 million. The Prime Minister highlighted that the states can bring this figure up to US$3billion. Increasing supplies in the agro-industrial complex is also viewed as promising. The sector represents 70 percent of the total mutual trade turnover.

“Agriculture is a promising sector that represents a substantial proportion of the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran. In addition to the conventional export commodities such as cereals, we have suggested considering purchasing Kazakh flour, pasta and confectionery products, vegetable oils, and livestock products. We are also keen on increasing the supply of Iranian early vegetables and fruits to meet the needs of the Kazakh population during the off-season,” Smailov said.

Alikhan Smailov and Mohammad Mokhber also discussed investment attraction, implementation of promising projects in the transit and transport sector, and increasing the volume of freight traffic. Following the negotiations, the parties expressed their willingness to develop a roadmap for the implementation of the agreements reached.