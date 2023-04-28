Damu Fund joins European Association of Guarantee Institutions

The Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund has joined the European Association of Guarantee Institutions (AECM), which consists of more than 45 such professional corporations representing over 30 countries. This will allow the Fund to have access to the AECM’s best practices and the potential to expand its international partner network. The AECM hosts working group meetings, annual seminars, training sessions and special events. By participating in them, the Fund will be provided with an opportunity to establish direct dialogue and cooperation with international financial institutions and AECM member organizations. Founded more than 30 years ago, the AECM regularly monitors the guarantee sector and provides technical data, statistics, newsletters, and other publications to promote relevant guarantee instruments its partners need to deliver better services.