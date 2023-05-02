Kazakhstan ready to boost goods exports to U.S.

Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to the United States in more than 90 commodity items worth US$800 million. As reported by the Prime Minister’s press service, if Kazakhstan succeeds to boost its supply chain, then it will have a positive trade balance with the U.S. In turn, American companies are also keen to expand their activities in Kazakhstan in various fields, including mining and metallurgical complex, agriculture, healthcare, information and communication and green technologies, as well as the transport sector. Last year, the trade turnover between the countries grew by almost 40 percent, exceeding US$3 billion. The volume of direct investment from the U.S. to Kazakhstan almost doubled to US$5 billion in 2022.