Kazakhstan’s food production increases by nearly 4%

Kazakhstan intends to reduce its dependence on imported dairy products. This year, there are plans to allocate 100 billion tenge for the construction of 65 dairy farms that will produce over 370,000 tonnes of milk annually. Another 50 dairy farms will be constructed in 2024, with a budget of 113 billion tenge. Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev announced this at the Government's meeting, which focused on the Plan for ensuring food security of Kazakhstan for 2022-2024. The minister stated that the domestic market’s demand for the main types of vegetables has been fully met. Now the emphasis is placed on creating the necessary infrastructure for storing agricultural products, with 29 warehouses set to be built by yearend. Kazakhstan currently has over 1,200 vegetable storage facilities with a ombined capacity of two million tonnes of agricultural products. Overall, Kazakhstan’s food production increased by nearly four percent last year, amounting to around three trillion tenge.

“Over the past year, there has been a positive trend in the development of the country’s agro-industrial complex thanks to the increase of agricultural production volumes and sown areas. Thus, the gross agricultural output grew by nine percent and amounted to 9.3 trillion tenge mainly due to a 15-percent increase in crop production. In addition to the implementation of the Plan for ensuring food security of Kazakhstan for 2022-2024, work is being carried out to prevent unproductive intermediation, as well as to monitor and regulate prices for socially important food products,” Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.