Cross-Border Trade Center similar to Khorgos to be built in Western Kazakhstan

A new cross-border trade center is planned to appear in western Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the launch of the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. It will be tentatively targeted at the border regions of Russia and the markets of Eastern Europe countries. Besides, it will become a cross-border hub covering the export potential of enterprises in other regions along with western area. The project is expected to attract 10 billion tenge of private investment for the cross-border trade center construction in the next three years.