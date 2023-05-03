New horizons of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia

Kazakhstan and Armenia have signed a protocol to set up joint ventures, boost trade potential and attract investments. Besides, the states are set to expand partnership in such sectors as the metallurgical industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information and communication, transport, energy and tourism. It is also planned to open a branch of the Astana International Financial Centre in Yerevan. The parties are ready to foster cooperation in the field of fintech and e-commerce. Armenia expresses interest to invite domestic companies to participate in tenders, as well as in the project to create a logistics center in the city of Gyumri, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration reports. It bears noting that in 2022, the trade turnover between the states doubled, exceeding US$41.5 million, while exports increased from US$10 million to almost US$27 million.