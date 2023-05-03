Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives co-Chairman of Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission Olivier Becht

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Olivier Becht, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, who is also the co-Chairman of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission. The Head of State expressed readiness to provide all the necessary conditions for a greater presence of French businesses in Kazakhstan’s domestic market, especially in the petrochemical, green energy, aviation, manufacturing, transport, and logistics industries. He praised the level of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that the first visit of Olivier Becht to Kazakhstan would give a new impetus to the strategic partnership in all areas. The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s visit to France, including in trade, economic and investment areas.

“You brought a special letter and message from President Emmanuel Macron. And, please, send my best regards to him, my words of sincere respect. And, we look forward to seeing him here to pay a state visit anytime, convenient to him. And, I think that this visit, this event will give a real impetus for our strategic partnership in so many areas. France is our major partner in Europe. And, I strongly believe that we have a lot of opportunities to explore in the future,” the Head of State said.

“Thank you very much, Mr. President. As I said it’s a great honor and a great pleasure for me to meet you again here in Astana. Your official visit to Paris in November was a great success and generate real political impetus for the bilateral relationship. I know our President attaches great importance to his excellent relations with you whichever enable in-depth discussion on the most sensitive international issue. He has, therefore, asked me to give the utmost attention to develop our partnership. Your country is a reliable partner for France and the only Central Asian country with which we have a strategic partnership,” Olivier Becht said.