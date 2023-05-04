Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon

A welcoming ceremony for President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who has recently arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana. The parties held talks in a narrow format. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Rahmon, naming Tajikistan a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

“It is symbolic that we are signing the Declaration on Allied Interaction on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This forward-looking document is of great importance, since it fully meets the national interests of our states. We have no doubts in this regard. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are fostering trade and economic cooperation. Last year alone, bilateral trade grew 18.5 percent to $1.4 billion, which is a great result in the current conditions, including the post-pandemic period,” Tokayev said.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation. The Presidents paid special attention to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the industry, agriculture and transport.

“Tajikistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners that place an emphasis on pursuing sustainable development of relations. Presently, Kazakhstan ranks second among the leading trading partners of Tajikistan. The two countries maintain active dialogue in other areas as well. We are ready to discuss with you social and economic prospects for the development of our states, international and regional issues,” noted Rahmon.