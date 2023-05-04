Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree to intensify cooperation

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed the Declaration on Allied Interaction. As highlighted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the document fully meets the interests of the two nations and reflects the mutual commitment for further rapprochement in all areas. The Presidents signed the 2023-2025 Roadmap to bring mutual trade up to $2 billion, targeting at enhancement of economic cooperation. It bears noting that in 2022, the trade turnover between the countries approached $1.5 billion. Domestic producers are ready to boost exports to Tajikistan in 60 commodity items, ranging from food products to railway components and rolling stock. The countries have great opportunities for deeper cooperation in the energy sector, industrial cooperation, IT and financial sectors, as well as the agro-industrial complex. The latter has great prospects, as the turnover of agricultural products has shown a 40 percent increase over the year, exceeding $500 million.

“Kazakhstan is one of Tajikistan’s largest suppliers of wheat and flour. We have opportunities for increasing exports of vegetable oil, pasta, dairy and confectionery products. In turn, Kazakhstan is keen to import fruits and vegetables from Tajikistan consistently. We agreed to consider the prospects for establishing joint ventures for the production, processing and storage of agricultural products. In order to ensure the effective and timely implementation of the agreements reached, the 2023-2025 Roadmap on activation of cooperation in agriculture has been signed,” Tokayev informed.

“The talks were held in a conventionally constructive and trusting atmosphere. They reaffirmed the relevance of maintaining regular political dialogue for consistent development of relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. In this context, I would like to emphasize the decision made today to modify our strategic partnership as an allied cooperation. I am confident that this will give an impetus to further progressive development of our interstate relations in all directions. It is remarkable that this historic decision has been made in the anniversary year of Tajik-Kazakh diplomatic relations. With new documents signed today, we have substantially supplemented a solid legal framework that has been developed over the past 30 years,” said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The parties also emphasized the importance of credible political dialogue at all levels and interaction within a variety of international organizations that help to ensure stable development and security of the entire Central Asian region. President Tokayev has also confirmed his participation in the Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia scheduled for September in Dushanbe. Today, the Kazakh President also presented Emomali Rahmon with the Order of the Golden Eagle, the highest state award, praising his contribution to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.