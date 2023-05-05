World’s top 10 fastest growing jobs named for next five years

In the Future of Jobs 2023 report, experts from the World Economic Forum named the top 10 fastest growing jobs in the world for the next five years, including artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists, sustainability specialists, business intelligence analysts, information security analysts and fintech engineers. The report also predicts that the labor market will require data analysts and scientists, robotics engineers, electrotechnology engineers, agricultural equipment operators and digital transformation specialists. At the same time, there will be a reduction in jobs for office workers, finance and insurance clerks, postal service clerks, cashiers, secretaries, and accounting clerks.