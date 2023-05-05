Exports of Kazakh processed goods hit record high

Last year, Kazakhstan's trade turnover totaled almost US$134.5 billion. This is 32 percent higher than in 2021, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration. Trade growth has been observed with all of the country's main trading partners. As for the export of processed goods, it has hit a record high and reached US$26.5 billion. The range of deeply processed products for export has expanded as well, and domestic goods have entered new foreign markets.