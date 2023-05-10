New method of agricultural observation being tested in Kazakhstan

A new method of remote sensing-based agricultural observation has been developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the University of Maryland. Experts are currently working on a pilot project to test this method and the possibility of its application in Kazakhstan to track the state of wheat crops. According to the experts, the designed yield forecasting model takes into account all peculiarities of the domestic agro-industrial complex. Thus, it will provide farmers with information about the state of crops before the start of the harvesting campaign. Farmers, in turn, will be able to respond effectively to yield changes in advance in order to mitigate negative consequences for themselves as much as possible.