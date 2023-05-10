Foreign business invests $40 million in new Kazakh agricultural projects

Foreign investors are set to launch two vegetable processing plants in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, a Chinese manufacturer expresses interest in building a plant for the production of dehydrated vegetables. The project worth $30 million of foreign investments will be implemented in three stages in the Zhambyl region over the next five years. Also, a Turkish agro-industrial company will open a new plant for processing legumes in the Kostanai region this month. The production capacity will be about 170,000 tonnes of peas, red and green lentils, chickpeas, and durum wheat. The volume of investments in the first stage of construction is $8.5 million.