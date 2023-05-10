Logistics park and land port to be built in Almaty region

Plans are underway to construct a logistics park and land port in Kazakhstan, which will provide access to markets in South Korea, Japan, China, the EAEU, the Caucasus, and the Middle East. Chinese businesspeople are ready to cooperate in the project implementation. According to the Kazakhstan Investment Cooperation Agency, the logistics hub will be built along the Almaty bypass railway line, which is currently under construction. The facility will develop a model of bonded warehouses, as well as new alternative communication routes. It is noteworthy that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China exceeded US$24 billion in 2022, representing a 34 percent increase compared to 2021. Kazakhstan's exports to China constituted over 15.5 percent of the country's total turnover.