Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth nearly 263 billion tenge

Kazakhstan’s chemical exports totaled almost 263 billion tenge in 2022, Kazinform news agency reports with reference to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Last year, 230 billion tenge was invested in the country’s chemical industry, which continues to show steady growth. Chemical production increased by almost 8 percent and reached 908 billion tenge, one of the highest figures over the past few years. Leading chemical products included petrochemicals, fertilizers and organic chemicals.