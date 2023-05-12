Kazakhstan sows more than 1.4 million hectares within spring fieldwork

The sowing campaign in Kazakhstan is in full swing. As part of the spring field work, about 1.5 million hectares have already been sown in the country’s southern, western, and eastern regions. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, a total of 23.5 million hectares have been allocated for crops this year. There are plans to increase the sown areas of grain and leguminous crops, sugar beets, and fodder crops, as well as sunflower, vegetable and melon crops, potatoes and buckwheat. As noted in the relevant ministry, the Ken Dala program, which finances the spring campaign, provides 140 billion tenge for sowing and harvesting on an area of around two million hectares. To date, farmers have already been paid over 133 billion tenge.