Investments in Kazakh science increase by over threefold

Investments in Kazakh science have more than tripled, reaching about 26 billion tenge in January-March of 2023 alone, Finprom.kz reports. The largest share of investments, amounting to 17 billion tenge or 65 percent of the country’s total, was received by the Mangystau region. The top three also include Almaty and Astana cities. It bears noting that enterprises’ own funds, non-bank and bank loans, and local budget funds were the primary sources of financing for professional, scientific and technical activities.