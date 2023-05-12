Medium-sized businesses to become driving force of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry

Medium-sized businesses should become the driving force of Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry, according to the country's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who discussed this during today’s meeting with entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies and the quasi-public sector. He noted that Kazakh businesses are capable of producing competitive products. The government, in turn, is always ready to support entrepreneurs and take measures to create favorable conditions for them. In particular, a new Tax Code that aims to reduce the tax burden and simplify administrative procedures is now being developed. In addition, a ‘clean slate regulation’ is being introduced to protect the rights of entrepreneurs, which involves abolishing 10,000 unreasonable requirements for businesses. The regulation will also reduce the number of inspections and enable the generation of all relevant schedules through automated systems starting from 2024. The country has also developed a new model of public-private partnership that is already being implemented. At the local level, authorities will assist businesses with allocating land plots and creating necessary infrastructure.

“We have shared our ideas regarding the development of the domestic industry. This meeting has had a positive impact on us in terms of state support, incentives, financing plans, and the involvement of domestic producers in long-term projects. We brought up some relevant issues and received feedback. Currently, we are awaiting further proposals for collaboration between medium-sized businesses and the government. We also requested assistance in promoting domestic goods in foreign markets, given our large export potential,” said enterprise director Yerik Akhmet.