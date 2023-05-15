Kazakh e-commerce market amounts to 1.3 trillion tenge in 2022

E-commerce continues to experience rapid growth in Kazakhstan, with its volume soaring by 30 percent in 2022, surpassing 1.3 trillion tenge. Analysts believe that the country's high level of digitalization is one of the important factors influencing the development of e-commerce. According to the UN, Kazakhstan ranks 15th globally for e-participation and 28th for e-government development. Marketplaces remain the primary market drivers, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all electronic purchases made in the country. Local online platforms are preferred by most Kazakh residents over international sites, covering eight out of 10 e-purchases.