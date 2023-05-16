Kazakhstan’s wheat and meslin exports: destination countries

Kazakhstan exported 1.3 million tonnes of wheat and meslin worth over $370 million in the two months of this year, Energyprom.kz reports. Most of the products were sent to the CIS countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. In addition, Kazakhstan made supplies to Afghanistan, Italy and Turkey. It should be noted that in 2022, the sown area of wheat amounted to nearly 13 million hectares. The biggest land for seeding conventionally accounted for the Akmola region. The top three leaders also included the Kostanai and North Kazakhstan regions.