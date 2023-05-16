Kazakhstan’s special economic zones attract foreign investors

The favorable conditions of free economic zones in Kazakhstan are attracting investors. For example, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, a Chinese company intends to launch a new production facility, namely a plant to produce irrigation equipment, on the territory of the special economic zone ‘Khorgos-Eastern Gate’. The project is estimated at $20 million and is scheduled to open in 2024. The first production line for irrigation systems will be launched this year. Also, according to the Mangystau region governor’s office, a German investor has shown interest in launching a facility for manufacturing refractory products within the Seaport Aktau special economic zone. The anticipated investment for the future enterprise, which will be located on an area of two hectares, is two billion tenge. The project’s capacity could reach 20,000 tonnes of refractory concrete per year.