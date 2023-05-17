Kazakhstan’s cargo exports along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route up by nearly threefold

The volume of railway freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has increased by almost 64 percent in three months of this year compared to the same period in 2022. The amount of transportation reached 433,000 tonnes, including over 4,000 containers. Exports accounted for the highest threefold growth, while import supplies increased by 22 percent. To date, Kazakhstan carries out container transportation of non-ferrous metals, ferroalloys, lentils, grain cargo, and other commodities. Tomato paste, chemicals and equipment are transited through the country from China to Southern Europe and Turkey. The international corridor development is facilitated by the implementation of major Kazakh infrastructure projects along the route as well as the construction of second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty section, a container hub in the Aktau port, and the railway bypass line at Almaty station.