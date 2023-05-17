Kazakhstan implements major maritime project

Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal will be built in the Kuryk port as part of the comprehensive plan for the socio-economic development of the Mangystau region by 2025. More than 150 billion tenge of private investment will be attracted to its construction in Kazakhstan. The facility will be provided with the entire transport and logistics infrastructure; it is also planned to build a universal parking lot for large-capacity trucks. A temporary storage warehouse with a full cycle of customs clearance and two sorting stations will appear on the site. There are also plans to connect a railway line with the main line of the ferry complex.