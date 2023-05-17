EBRD: Kazakhstan’s economy to grow by nearly 4% in 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasted a growth of almost four percent for Kazakhstan’s economy in 2023. According to the report, relocation of foreign companies and investments in new areas of activity, along with efforts to diversify transport and oil transit routes, are having a positive impact on the country’s GDP. In addition, planned reforms in the investment climate of Kazakhstan can contribute to attracting capital and developing SMEs in the medium term. The international financial institution also expects Central Asian economies to grow by an average of 5.2 percent in 2023.