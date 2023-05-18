Construction of Kazakhstan’s logistics center launches in Xi’an

The construction of Kazakhstan’s logistics center has been launched in the dry port of Xi’an. Starting next year, it is planned to transport cars, electronics, agricultural goods, building materials, ores, metals, and chemical products through the logistics center. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized during the launch ceremony that this project will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The logistics hub connects China’s Shaanxi Province with Kazakhstan and Central Asia, and in the future, it will open up a route to Europe, Turkey and Iran.

“Kazakhstan has invested $35 billion in this industry over the past 15 years. We have established a Kazakh-Chinese logistics center in the port of Lianyungang, opened new railway routes, launched a dry port in the Khorgos-Eastern Gate special economic zone, and built a modern infrastructure on the Caspian Sea. These measures are part of the ongoing work. Last year, an unprecedented 23 million tonnes of cargo were transported between the two countries by rail. In the first quarter of this year, transit of cargo has increased by 35 percent, surpassing seven million tonnes. Our cooperation is not limited to this. For further transportation development, additional infrastructure is required. Therefore, in cooperation with our counterparts in China, we decided to build a logistics center in the dry port of Xi’an,” Tokayev said.