ADB approves new partnership strategy for Kazakhstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a new five-year country partnership strategy for Kazakhstan. The document is aimed at interaction in priority sectors such as energy, finance, public sector management, transport and urban development.

“This strategy is in line with the key documents of Kazakhstan, namely Kazakhstan-2050 and the recently approved medium-term economic policy. In addition, we have based the document on the main directions of the ADB strategy until 2023. During the consultation, three main areas of focus were identified for the strategy: first, eliminating the impacts of climate change and decarbonizing the economy; second, promoting inclusive economic growth; and third, improving the public administration system,” said Genadiy Rau, Senior Economics Officer at Asian Development Bank.

The ADB outlined the work which will be carried out as part of the implementation of the new strategy.

“Among all these areas, public administration is regarded as innovative. We will collaborate closely with the government of Kazakhstan to improve the efficiency of civil servants. This is essential for achieving all three areas of the strategy, as we need a highly efficient state apparatus. The first target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, recently set by the country’s government, is also highly promising. A number of coal-fired and other power plants will be examined for potential replacement or redesign to achieve carbon neutrality and introduce new green technologies,” Rau added.