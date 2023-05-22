Kazakhstan may launch large $50 billion project to produce green hydrogen

A European company intends to invest $50 billion in a center for the production and distribution of renewable energy and green hydrogen, which may be launched in Kazakhstan. A pre-feasibility study has already been completed, according to the Mangystau region governor’s office. The current works include pre-investment studies, geological and geophysical surveys at the site, and analysis of the Caspian Sea water. The project implementation is slated for the 2026-2032 period. A 40 gigawatt-plant is expected to use up to two million tonnes of green hydrogen for production per annum, with further conversion into 11 million tonnes of pure ammonia.