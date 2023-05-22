Kazakhstan, EU keen to expand economic cooperation

Kazakhstan is keen to further expand investment cooperation with the European Union. In Almaty, the parties approved a roadmap for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic partnership in the field of sustainable raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen value chains between Kazakhstan and the EU. The document was signed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last year at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27). The parties have also concluded the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Facility Financing Agreement, which provides the implementation of projects worth nine million euros in the country.