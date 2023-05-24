Kazakhstan ready to ramp up exports to Qatar by $243 million

Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports of domestic products to Qatar in 60 commodity items worth $243 million, announced Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the sidelines of the third Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. At a meeting with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister emphasized that Qatar is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Thus, in the first quarter of this year alone, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries increased nearly 18-fold, and Qatar’s investments in Kazakhstan tripled in 2022. The Emir of Qatar confirmed the country's readiness to step up bilateral cooperation in all priority areas. Also, during further negotiations, Smailov highlighted the interest of domestic producers in exporting their goods to the Qatari market. Overall, the parties discussed the prospects for strengthening further cooperation in the areas of trade, agro-industrial complex, investment attraction, and civil aviation.