Kazakhstan, Qatar set to create joint investment fund

Kazakhstan and Qatar are set to create a joint investment fund, as announced at the third Economic Forum in Doha. The Kazakh delegation headed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held meetings with representatives of several Arab companies. In the course of negotiations with the leadership of the largest Qatari holding, the parties touched upon the issues of implementing investment projects in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, industry, construction and tourism. As noted by Kazakh delegates, the opening of new enterprises will strengthen bilateral partnership.

“A few years ago, the Samruk Kazyna National Wealth Fund and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement to jointly invest $200 million. We are now discussing the creation of the joint fund with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). We are ready to expand our cooperation in transport. To date, Kazakh airline FlyArystan already operates charter flights from Astana and Almaty to Doha. They will become regular this year. We are also cooperating with our Qatari counterparts on the development of telecommunications and the mining industry,” said Samruk Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov.