Gas field launched in Kazakhstan

A gas condensate field has been commissioned in Kazakhstan, which launch will allow to additionally provide the Kyzylorda region residents with up to 100 million cubic meters of gas annually. As noted by the KazMunayGas national company, gas will also be supplied from the Rozhkovskoye field by the end of the year. In 2024-2025, there are plans to start supplying gas from the Central Urikhtau field, which will provide another billion cubic meters of gas per year. Besides, there are plans to produce over two billion cubic meters of commercial gas from the Kalamkas and Zapadnaya Prorva mines by 2027-2030. All this will allow to further supply nearly six billion cubic meters of gas to the domestic market until 2030.

GAS CONDENSATE FIELD LAUNCHED IN KAZAKHSTAN