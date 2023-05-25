Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in second quarter of 2023

The Big Almaty Ring Road, also known as BAKAD, is planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of this year. The project is among the priorities of the transport development strategy of Kazakhstan. The overall length of the six-lane highway will be 66 kilometers. The Roads Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development highlighted the positive effects of the project. The major advantage is the reduction of transportation cost led by shorter delivery time. The volume of cargo transported in the BAKAD zone will increase by 87 percent to 36 million tonnes by 2038. The construction of the investment project was solemnly launched back in 2018. BAKAD is included in the Western Europe - Western China transit corridor, which will be part of the Eurasian Transport Network’s system.