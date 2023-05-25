Sprinkler system plants to be built in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will build plants for the production of sprinkler irrigation systems, as announced in the Senate today. The country’s Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev noted that an enterprise for the production of drip irrigation pipes using Israeli technologies will be commissioned in Almaty this autumn. Also, by yearend, it is planned to implement a project for the production of sprinkler machines in cooperation with a Chinese company. These measures will increase the share of water-saving technologies in the agro-industrial territories of the country. In general, it is planned to cultivate 1.5 million hectares of irrigated land this year.

“Furrow irrigation is applied to 1.126 million hectares or 75 percent of the land. 95.2 thousand hectares of rice fields are irrigated in the flooding technique. Modern drip or sprinkler systems irrigate 278.6 thousand hectares or 13.3 percent of the land. A high percentage of using water-saving technologies is observed in the Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkistan, and Karagandy regions. Planned work on the diversification of territories with low water consumption and monocultures is also underway,” Karashukeyev said.