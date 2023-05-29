Over 280 investment projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2023

The total amount of investment in fixed assets in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year reached 3.8 trillion tenge, which is 18 percent more than during the same period in 2022. Most investments were attracted to the mining and manufacturing industries, the transport sector, warehousing, and agriculture. This was announced at a meeting of the Investment Headquarters with the participation of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. However, he noted that the Kazakh government faces the task of bringing the level of investment in fixed assets to 18.5 trillion tenge by the end of the year. It is also necessary to attract at least $24 billion in foreign direct investment to the country’s economy in 2023 and increase this figure to $150 billion by 2029. Overall, the country intends to launch over 280 investment projects worth almost two trillion tenge this year. It is noteworthy that the Netherlands, the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, and Russia were among the leading countries that invested in Kazakhstan’s economy last year.