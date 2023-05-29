Startups by young Kazakh developers gain global recognition

Artificial intelligence is helping to advance the pharmaceutical industry. Young Kazakh scientists have developed a unique neural network capable of automatically composing molecules for chemical drug production. The platform calculates algorithms needed to accelerate the creation of new medicines. Domestic developers are already receiving orders from the CIS and European countries. In addition, one of Canada's renowned biotechnology companies has recently shown interest in the project.

“Our clients are biotech companies that send us 3D models of the chemical structure of proteins. For example, they are specifically associated with certain diseases. Our platform calculates the final molecular formula, which allows to increase the efficiency of laboratory research by tens or even hundreds of times,” said project author Dauken Seitkali.

A mobile app for the prevention of disabilities in children with special needs is another Kazakh project that has gained recognition abroad. Developed by domestic schoolchildren, it has attracted the interest of the international organization UNICEF. The platform program includes 10 adapted books and games.

“We were invited to present our project at the international neuroscience forum held at Stanford University at the end of April. We received very positive feedback from Stanford scientists, doctors, and professors about our methodology and the pioneering nature of our work in this completely new field,” shared project author Amina Smagulova.

Another unique startup by young Kazakh programmers is preparing to enter international markets. It is a mobile application in the form of a children's intellectual game designed to enhance cognitive abilities and memory. This IT project has quickly set a record for downloads in Kazakhstan.

“This game develops a child's memory, as well as cognitive, intellectual and creative abilities, through coloring pictures. Our game is available in Kazakh, Russian and English. In the next six months, we have plans to expand to Central and East Asia,” said project leader Altynbek Sultankulov.

It is noteworthy that all project authors are graduates of the business incubation and acceleration programs at the NURIS international technopark. In recent years, more than 500 participants have completed training in these programs, and nearly half of them have successfully launched sales. The total investment in projects during these years amounted to around $1.3 billion.