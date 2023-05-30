Kazakhstan to develop rare metals deposit

A new rare metals deposit will be developed in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazatomprom national atomic company, the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UPM), its subsidiary, received a license for the exploration of solid minerals at the Verkhny Irgiz deposit in the Aktobe region to assess and confirm the resources of rare metals such as tantalum, niobium and beryllium. The project is expected to provide the existing production with its mineral resource base which will allow to reduce the cost of the final finished product and increase economic efficiency.