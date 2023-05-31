Kazakhstan’s exports to Latvia increase fivefold

Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Latvia amounted to $216 million in 2022. At the same time, exports increased more than fivefold and reached nearly $182 million. According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, designed to diversify transport flows from Kazakhstan to Europe and ensure the rapid transportation of large volumes of goods, has recently become increasingly important. It bears noting that the Middle Corridor runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and on to Turkey and Europe.