Kazakh projects to enter France’s Station F, world's biggest startup incubator

Kazakh startups will be able to enter the French market with the help of Station F, the world’s biggest startup campus. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the agreement envisages a Fast track to incubation and activation programs for domestic projects. This means that Kazakh projects will be reviewed individually and presented to French investors and corporations. Besides, the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups and Station F will exchange experiences that will allow Kazakhstan to cooperate with European experts and tap into the EU market. The country also intends to apply the experience of Thales Digital Factory aiming to accelerate the digital transformation at the Astana Hub. This will enable domestic corporations to select the necessary startups, undergo accelerator programs developed jointly with experts, and sign contracts on an accelerated model.