Oil exploration to be conducted in Kyzylorda region

Oil exploration is planned to be carried out in the promising Torgai Paleozoic area in the Kyzylorda region, with drilling reaching a depth of 5,500 meters. The estimated reserves of oil in this area are 400 million tonnes. Also, the Aksai Yuzhny gas condensate field has been launched in the region. It will produce around 100 million cubic meters of raw gas a year. According to the Kazakh government, the new projects will provide an additional impetus to the development of the region’s oil and gas sector and enhance the raw material base of the Kyzylorda region.