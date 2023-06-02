Astana International Forum to be held on June 8-9

Kazakhstan will host the Astana International Forum on June 8-9. The event will take place under the overarching theme ‘Tackling Challenges through Dialogue’. According to organizers, the forum will cover relevant issues to identify solutions amid global geopolitical situation and new types of partnership for countries. The event will address challenges in four key dimensions: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, economy, and finance.The forum will bring together heads of state and government leaders, heads of international organizations, CEOs of major multinational companies and renowned international experts.