Kazakh government provides support to businesses

As noted by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at a meeting with entrepreneurs from the western regions, over 59 thousand Kazakh business projects in such areas as manufacturing industry, transport, construction, agriculture, trade, as well as social projects in the fields of health and education have been covered by state support measures over the past three years. In particular, 28 thousand of them were subsidized with interest rate on the total loan amount of 1.5 trillion tenge, including more than 2.5 thousand medium-sized businesses worth 406 billion tenge. In addition, 12,000 entrepreneurs received concessional financing for 487 billion tenge. The current issues of the fishing industry development, such as equipment and infrastructure upgrades, introduction of advanced standards, and export of products, as well as import substitution in the field of oil and gas engineering, oilfield services support, the expansion of transport and logistics capacities, and taxation were also discussed at the meeting. Besides, the parties touched upon the measures to increase the production of pharmaceutical products, expand the access of domestic companies to the procurement of subsoil users, and the development of camel breeding.