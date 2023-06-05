Kazakhstan to jointly produce communication satellites with top French companies
Kazakhstan is set to produce communication satellites in cooperation with French space industry leaders. The first satellite of domestic assembly is planned to be launched in three years. As noted in the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 will be replaced with new communication satellites belonging to the country, and will reach the end of their service life by 2029.