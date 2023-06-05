Kazakhstan to open trading houses abroad
Kazakhstan plans to open three trading houses abroad, the country’s Ministry of Trade and Integration reports. One joint trading company will start operating in Uzbekistan, another two will open in Pakistan and Tajikistan. The facilities are aimed at increasing mutual trade turnover between the countries. As noted by the ministry, trading houses will purchase the necessary products directly from farms and sell them with no intermediaries. This will eliminate resale chains and have a positive impact on the cost of goods sold.