Harvest forecast for 2023 announced in Kazakh government

This year, Kazakhstan plans to harvest 16 million tonnes of wheat due to the timely sowing completion and favorable weather conditions predicted by meteorologists. This was announced by the Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev at the Government’s meeting. The minister informed his colleagues about the end of spring field work almost throughout the country except for the Ulytau region, where the sowing work was delayed due to rains and will be completed by the end of this week. Overall, the total sown area amounted to 23.4 million hectares this year.

“I would like to report on some crop sowing. Thus, the sowing of 15.6 million hectares of grain crops was fully completed. It is also worth noting that the work on oilseeds sowing was completed on 97.4 percent of the planned 3.3 million hectares. Compared to the last year, the oilseeds sown area has significantly increased by 50,000 hectares in the North Kazakhstan region, by 17,400 hectares in the Akmola region, and by 12,400 hectares in the Abai region,” said Karashukeyev.

Emergencies Minister on innovations for ensuring safety at swimming locations

The Kazakh government also raised another topical issue regarding the start of the swimming season. Kazakh Minister for Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin made a report on ensuring the safety on water bodies at the meeting. According to him, to date, some of the regions in Kazakhstan use and implement modern innovative solutions. For example, a drone to patrol water bodies is used in Almaty. Also, software to track patrol routes has been introduced in the Aktobe region.

“At present, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are working together on updating the interactive map, which will include a list of allowed and prohibited places for swimming. Overall, local executive bodies need to ensure full compliance of the places of mass recreation with the requirements of the rules of safety on water bodies, as well as full installation of prohibition signs in all places forbidden for swimming to provide security for citizens on water bodies,” said Ilyin.

According to Yuri Ilyin, swimming is allowed in 487 locations across the country. Of these, 307 beaches have lifeguard stations as well as the necessary equipment and gear.