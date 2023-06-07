11 investment projects to be launched in Astana in 2023

A total of 11 investment projects worth almost 16 billion tenge are planned to be launched in Astana in 2023. According to Astana Invest, these projects include the production of closed high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers, a workshop for manufacturing wood-based panel products, plants for fiber cement boards and aerated concrete blocks, facing bricks and floor slabs, as well as innovative energy-saving and building materials. In addition, the production of elevators and radio communication stations is also planned in the Kazakh capital. Another project will be aimed at expanding production of cable and LED products.