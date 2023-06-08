AIF: President Tokayev Proposes to hold Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 under the UN auspices. Addressing the plenary session of the Astana International Forum, the Head of State noted that the countries of the region may face serious climate change effects in just over a quarter of a century. As a result, this will lead to land degradation and scarcity of water resources. As noted by the Kazakh President, only consolidation of measures and close cooperation between countries will solve the issues mentioned. To this end, the Head of State also proposed to establish a project office of the Central Asian countries in Almaty.

“We are really concerned about the scarcity of water resources. Droughts and floods in Central Asia will cause damage of 1.3 percent of GDP per annum, while crop yields are expected to decrease by 30 percent, leading to around 5 million internal climate migrants by 2050. Our glacier surface has already decreased by 30 percent. The two great rivers of our region - the Syr Darya and Amu Darya - will lose an estimated 15 percent by 2050. To prevent environmental disaster in the region, we urge that more resources to be allocated to support the International Fund to Save the Aral Sea,” said President Tokayev.

During his speech, the Head of State called on participants interested in finding new opportunities for business and economic cooperation and provided specific examples of why Kazakhstan is a reliable and global partner for countries.

“The Middle Corridor or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – linking China to the European Union – is opening up new possibilities for trade and investment. The Route will cut almost in half / the time it takes / to transport goods via the Indian Ocean. I would also like to emphasize the key role of Kazakhstan in the Belt and Road initiative, which promotes economic development and intraregional connectivity,” added Kazakh President.

As noted by Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Khush Choksy, U.S. companies are showing a growing interest in Kazakhstan. A total of 20 companies and 40 business leaders in such areas as agro-industrial complex, digital sector, oil industry and venture business are representing the U.S. delegation at the forum this year.

“We think that the forum provides an opportunity for member companies of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to learn about the opportunities in new sectors, including Kazakhstan tapping upon its natural resources and mining, human resources and technology. My expectation from this forum is to rethink and renew business interests, opportunities and discussions toward engagement with Kazakhstan’s private sector. I think that the forum is really of international nature, and it provides opportunities for businesses to exchange ideas and information. We understand that the Government of Kazakhstan is looking to package different projects and present them to investors,” noted Choksy.

“Traditionally, the forum provides an opportunity to intensify business activities. We discuss new projects and draw up long-term plans. Such forums are of great benefit. We are open to cooperation with all countries of the world, the European Union, China, Russia, U.S. and all those states that cooperate with our country,” said Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that a number of agreements are expected to be signed within the Astana International Forum. They are aimed at cooperation in the business sphere, science, technology exchange and transfer of experience in various areas.